Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Golden State

Current Records: Philadelphia 30-13; Golden State 22-21

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to Golden State for now since they're up 8-2 across their past ten matchups.

The Warriors came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday, falling 111-103. Despite the loss, Golden State had strong showings from shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 26 points and five assists, and small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, who had 11 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 101-100 win over the New York Knicks. Having forecasted a close victory for Philadelphia, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Shooting guard Shake Milton (21 points) and power forward Tobias Harris (20 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia.

The Warriors are now 22-21 while the 76ers sit at 30-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State is third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Philadelphia enters the game with 21.2 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Philadelphia's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.

Mar 07, 2020 - Golden State 118 vs. Philadelphia 114

Jan 28, 2020 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Golden State 104

Mar 02, 2019 - Golden State 120 vs. Philadelphia 117

Jan 31, 2019 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Golden State 104

Nov 18, 2017 - Golden State 124 vs. Philadelphia 116

Nov 11, 2017 - Golden State 135 vs. Philadelphia 114

Mar 14, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Philadelphia 104

Feb 27, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Philadelphia 108

Mar 27, 2016 - Golden State 117 vs. Philadelphia 105

Jan 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Philadelphia 105

Injury Report for Golden State

Stephen Curry: Out (Lower Body)

Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Philadelphia