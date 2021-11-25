Through 2 Quarters

Although the Philadelphia 76ers came into the game as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Golden State 63-54.

The 76ers have been relying on small forward Danny Green, who has ten points along with three steals, and shooting guard Seth Curry, who has 17 points. Curry does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three. Center Andre Drummond is also in foul trouble with three.

The top scorer for the Warriors has been point guard Stephen Curry (14 points).

This is the most points the Sixers have had yet this season going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Golden State

Current Records: Philadelphia 10-8; Golden State 15-2

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 9-3 against the Philadelphia 76ers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Warriors will take on Philadelphia at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center after having had a few days off. The Dubs are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Golden State had enough points to win and then some against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, taking their matchup 119-104. Golden State can attribute much of their success to small forward Andrew Wiggins, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points and six boards, and shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.

As for Philadelphia, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday 102-94. The top scorer for Philadelphia was point guard Tyrese Maxey (24 points).

The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Dubs up to 15-2 and the Sixers to 10-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs enter the contest with 9.82 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But the 76ers rank third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Hip)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for Philadelphia