How to watch Warriors vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Warriors vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Golden State
Current Records: Philadelphia 38-25; Golden State 14-49
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The 76ers will be strutting in after a win while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Sixers' strategy against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The Sixers enjoyed a cozy 125-108 victory over Sacramento. Philadelphia small forward Tobias Harris looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 28 points and 14 boards.
Meanwhile, the Dubs came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, falling 121-113. The Dubs' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Stephen Curry, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds, and power forward Marquese Chriss, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The 76ers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Dubs at home in the teams' previous meeting in January as they won 115-104. Will Philadelphia repeat their success, or does Golden State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Golden State have won seven out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 28, 2020 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 02, 2019 - Golden State 120 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Jan 31, 2019 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 18, 2017 - Golden State 124 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Nov 11, 2017 - Golden State 135 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 14, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Feb 27, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Mar 27, 2016 - Golden State 117 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Philadelphia 105
