Who's Playing

Chicago @ Golden State

Current Records: Chicago 19-25; Golden State 22-24

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a game against the Golden State Warriors since March 2 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Chicago is on the road again Monday and plays against Golden State at 10 p.m. ET March 29 at Chase Center. If the matchup is anything like the Warriors' 129-128 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The contest between the Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Chicago falling 120-104. Chicago was down 96-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Lauri Markkanen had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Golden State lost to the Atlanta Hawks at home by a decisive 124-108 margin. Despite the loss, the Warriors got a solid performance out of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 29 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Chicago at 19-25 and Golden State at 22-24. Chicago is 11-13 after losses this year, Golden State 12-11.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 11 games against Chicago.