How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Golden State 2-10; Boston 9-1
What to Know
The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Boston will challenge Golden State on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. Boston is cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while Golden State is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
The Celtics were able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, winning 140-133. Boston's PG Kemba Walker was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points, five dimes and five boards.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Los Angeles Lakers took down Golden State 120-94. SG Jordan Poole had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 31 minutes with on 4-for-15 shooting.
Boston's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 2-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors are fourth worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.83 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Celtics come into the game boasting the third most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in Boston's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.99
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Golden State and Boston both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119
