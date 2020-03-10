How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

Current Records: Los Angeles 43-20; Golden State 15-49

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center after a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Dubs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, sneaking past 118-114. The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Eric Paschall, who had 23 points and six assists, and power forward Marquese Chriss, who almost posted a triple-double on 13 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Clippers had to settle for a 112-103 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Shooting guard Lou Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles and played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Golden State is now 15-49 while Los Angeles sits at 43-20. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.