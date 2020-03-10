How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
Current Records: Los Angeles 43-20; Golden State 15-49
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center after a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Dubs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, sneaking past 118-114. The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Eric Paschall, who had 23 points and six assists, and power forward Marquese Chriss, who almost posted a triple-double on 13 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Clippers had to settle for a 112-103 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Shooting guard Lou Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles and played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Golden State is now 15-49 while Los Angeles sits at 43-20. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Golden State 122
- Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Nov 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 108
