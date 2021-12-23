Who's Playing

Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 19-13; Golden State 25-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Chase Center. Golden State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Grizzlies will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Memphis must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Monday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 102-99 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The losing side was boosted by small forward Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points and seven boards. Bane's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Warriors in a 113-98 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Golden State got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was power forward Draymond Green out in front posting a triple-double on 16 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. That's Green's first triple-double of the season. Green's points were the most he has had all season.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Memphis is now 19-13 while the Warriors sit at 25-6. Golden State is 18-6 after wins this year, and the Grizzlies are 7-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $112.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Memphis.