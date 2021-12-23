Who's Playing
Memphis @ Golden State
Current Records: Memphis 19-13; Golden State 25-6
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Chase Center. Golden State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Grizzlies will be looking to right the ship.
It looks like Memphis must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Monday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 102-99 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The losing side was boosted by small forward Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points and seven boards. Bane's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Warriors in a 113-98 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Golden State got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was power forward Draymond Green out in front posting a triple-double on 16 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. That's Green's first triple-double of the season. Green's points were the most he has had all season.
Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Memphis is now 19-13 while the Warriors sit at 25-6. Golden State is 18-6 after wins this year, and the Grizzlies are 7-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $112.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Memphis.
- Oct 28, 2021 - Memphis 104 vs. Golden State 101
- May 21, 2021 - Memphis 117 vs. Golden State 112
- May 16, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Mar 20, 2021 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 103
- Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69