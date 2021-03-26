Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Golden State

Current Records: Atlanta 22-22; Golden State 22-23

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the Atlanta Hawks at 10 p.m. ET March 26 at Chase Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Warriors found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 141-119 punch to the gut against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The Dubs were down 106-86 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Atlanta was not quite Sacramento's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Hawks fell just short of the Kings by a score of 110-108. Center Clint Capela put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 17 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 14 rebounds.

The Warriors are expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Dubs suffered a grim 104-79 defeat to the Hawks when the two teams previously met in December of 2019. Maybe the Dubs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last nine games against Atlanta.