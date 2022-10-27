Who's Playing

Miami @ Golden State

Current Records: Miami 2-3; Golden State 2-2

What to Know

The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Chase Center. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Heat made easy work of the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and carried off a 119-98 win. Small forward Caleb Martin was the offensive standout of the game for Miami, picking up 16 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Dubs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 134-105 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Golden State was down 105-86 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Stephen Curry, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Miami is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Heat's win brought them up to 2-3 while the Dubs' loss pulled them down to 2-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami is fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.6 on average. The Dubs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 124 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Miami.