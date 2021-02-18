Who's Playing

Miami @ Golden State

Current Records: Miami 11-16; Golden State 15-13

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Feb. 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Golden State will play host again and welcome Miami to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors should still be riding high after a win, while Miami will be looking to right the ship.

The sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown Golden State laid on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 36 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, falling 125-118. A silver lining for the Heat was the play of small forward Jimmy Butler, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, ten dimes, and ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a ten-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Golden State is now 15-13 while Miami sits at 11-16. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. Miami is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won six out of their last ten games against Miami.

Feb 10, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Golden State 101

Nov 29, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Golden State 105

Feb 27, 2019 - Miami 126 vs. Golden State 125

Feb 10, 2019 - Golden State 120 vs. Miami 118

Dec 03, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Miami 95

Nov 06, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Miami 80

Jan 23, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. Golden State 102

Jan 10, 2017 - Golden State 107 vs. Miami 95

Feb 24, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Miami 112

Jan 11, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Miami 103

Injury Report for Golden State

James Wiseman: Out (Wrist)

Kevon Looney: Out (Ankle)

Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Miami