Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Golden State

Current Records: Charlotte 9-25; Golden State 16-18

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.26 points per contest. They are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at Chase Center. Charlotte might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The game between the Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 124-113 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Golden State proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Golden State in a 123-109 victory over Memphis. The top scorer for the Warriors was shooting guard Jordan Poole (32 points).

The Hornets are now 9-25 while Golden State sits at 16-18. Golden State is 5-10 after wins this season, and Charlotte is 7-17 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.00

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.