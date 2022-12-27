Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Golden State
Current Records: Charlotte 9-25; Golden State 16-18
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.26 points per contest. They are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at Chase Center. Charlotte might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The game between the Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 124-113 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Golden State proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Golden State in a 123-109 victory over Memphis. The top scorer for the Warriors was shooting guard Jordan Poole (32 points).
The Hornets are now 9-25 while Golden State sits at 16-18. Golden State is 5-10 after wins this season, and Charlotte is 7-17 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $94.00
Odds
The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.
- Oct 29, 2022 - Charlotte 120 vs. Golden State 113
- Nov 14, 2021 - Charlotte 106 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 03, 2021 - Golden State 114 vs. Charlotte 92
- Feb 26, 2021 - Golden State 130 vs. Charlotte 121
- Feb 20, 2021 - Charlotte 102 vs. Golden State 100
- Dec 04, 2019 - Charlotte 106 vs. Golden State 91
- Nov 02, 2019 - Charlotte 93 vs. Golden State 87
- Mar 31, 2019 - Golden State 137 vs. Charlotte 90
- Feb 25, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Charlotte 110
- Dec 29, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Golden State 100
- Dec 06, 2017 - Golden State 101 vs. Charlotte 87
- Feb 01, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Charlotte 111
- Jan 25, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Charlotte 103
- Jan 04, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 02, 2015 - Golden State 116 vs. Charlotte 99