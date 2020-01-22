How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Golden State
Current Records: Utah 30-13; Golden State 10-35
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are home on Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 9 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while the Warriors will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-124. Golden State lost to Portland 129-124. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Alec Burks, who had 33 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.
A well-balanced attack led Utah over the Indiana Pacers every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Utah blew past Indiana 118-88. It was another big night for C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 boards. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 12 rebounds.
The Warriors are now 10-35 while the Jazz sit at 30-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, Utah enters the game with 47.30% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll see if Utah's 4.40% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 9-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Utah.
- Dec 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Golden State 106
- Nov 22, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 11, 2019 - Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123
- Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79
- Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101
- May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95
- May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91
- May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104
- May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99
- Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85
- Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103
