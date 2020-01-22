How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah @ Golden State

Current Records: Utah 30-13; Golden State 10-35

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are home on Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 9 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while the Warriors will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-124. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Alec Burks, who had 33 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Utah over the Indiana Pacers every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Utah blew past Indiana 118-88. It was another big night for C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 boards. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 12 rebounds.

The Warriors are now 10-35 while the Jazz sit at 30-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, Utah enters the game with 47.30% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll see if Utah's 4.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Utah.