Through 3 Quarters

The Golden State Warriors are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. a win is still up for grabs for either squad after three quarters, but they are up 83-78 over the Utah Jazz

The Dubs have been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who has 18 points. One thing to keep an eye out for is Kevon Looney's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Utah has been led by small forward Rudy Gay, who so far has 16 points along with five rebounds.

the Jazz have lost 92% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Utah @ Golden State

Current Records: Utah 30-16; Golden State 33-13

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Golden State Warriors and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 23 of last year. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chase Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 this past Friday. Utah's center Rudy Gobert did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Friday Golden State sidestepped the Houston Rockets for a 105-103 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Rockets made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists.

The wins brought Utah up to 30-16 and Golden State to 33-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah ranks first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 114.7 on average. But the Warriors come into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.1. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Utah.

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Hip)

Klay Thompson: Out (Knee)

Draymond Green: Out (Calf)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Utah