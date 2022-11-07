Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Golden State

Current Records: Sacramento 3-5; Golden State 3-7

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Golden State Warriors and are hoping to record their first victory since March 25 of last year. Sacramento and Golden State will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center. If the game is anything like the Warriors' 130-125 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 126-123 victory over the Orlando Magic. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-47 deficit. Sacramento relied on the efforts of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 37 points in addition to five boards, and center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least 11 rebounds. Sabonis' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, falling 114-105. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Ty Jerome, who had 18 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 3-5 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 3-7. Allowing an average of 121.40 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.44

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.