How to watch Warriors vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Golden State
Current Records: Sacramento 23-33; Golden State 12-45
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center after a few days off. Sacramento won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, winning 112-103. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento was small forward Kent Bazemore, who had 23 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, the game between Golden State and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Warriors falling 115-101. Shooting guard Damion Lee (22 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.
Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 23-33 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 12-45. We'll see if Sacramento can repeat their recent success or if Golden State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.99
Odds
The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 06, 2020 - Sacramento 111 vs. Golden State 98
- Dec 15, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Golden State 79
- Feb 21, 2019 - Golden State 125 vs. Sacramento 123
- Jan 05, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 14, 2018 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125
- Nov 24, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Mar 31, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 16, 2018 - Sacramento 98 vs. Golden State 93
- Feb 02, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 27, 2017 - Sacramento 110 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 15, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 08, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 09, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Sacramento 116
- Dec 28, 2015 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 07, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Sacramento 94
