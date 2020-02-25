How to watch Warriors vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Golden State

Current Records: Sacramento 23-33; Golden State 12-45

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center after a few days off. Sacramento won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, winning 112-103. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento was small forward Kent Bazemore, who had 23 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Golden State and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Warriors falling 115-101. Shooting guard Damion Lee (22 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 23-33 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 12-45. We'll see if Sacramento can repeat their recent success or if Golden State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.99

Odds

The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.