How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Golden State 5-20; New York 4-20

What to Know

The New York Knicks are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. New York staggers in eager to bring about an end to their ten-game losing streak.

The Knicks have to be hurting after a devastating 115-87 defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. New York was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 60-41.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Golden State had to settle for an 110-102 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Golden State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Alec Burks, who had 18 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds, and C Willie Cauley-Stein, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. But Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.22

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won all of the games they've played against New York in the last five years.