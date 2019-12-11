How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Golden State 5-20; New York 4-20
What to Know
The New York Knicks are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. New York staggers in eager to bring about an end to their ten-game losing streak.
The Knicks have to be hurting after a devastating 115-87 defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. New York was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 60-41.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Golden State had to settle for an 110-102 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Golden State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Alec Burks, who had 18 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds, and C Willie Cauley-Stein, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. But Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.22
Odds
The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won all of the games they've played against New York in the last five years.
- Jan 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. New York 95
- Oct 26, 2018 - Golden State 128 vs. New York 100
- Feb 26, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. New York 111
- Jan 23, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New York 112
- Mar 05, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. New York 105
- Dec 15, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. New York 90
- Mar 16, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. New York 85
- Jan 31, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New York 95
