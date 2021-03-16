Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-13; Golden State 20-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 105-100 this past Friday. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward Kyle Kuzma, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds, and center Montrezl Harrell, who had 17 points in addition to six boards and three blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Kuzma has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Jazz at home on Sunday as they won 131-119. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 32 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 25-13 and the Warriors to 20-19. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.2 on average. As for Golden State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.

Feb 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 91

Jan 18, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 113

Feb 27, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Golden State 86

Feb 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 120

Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94

Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90

Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101

Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111

Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101

Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106

Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106

Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114

Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123

Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94

Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85

Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106

Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97

Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95

Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98

Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88

Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77

Injury Report for Golden State

Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Los Angeles