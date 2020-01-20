How to watch Warriors vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Golden State

Current Records: Orlando 20-22; Golden State 9-34

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors may be playing at home again on Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point loss. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is limping into the contest on a ten-game losing streak.

The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-131. Golden State lost to Denver 134-131. Golden State was up 62-45 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Orlando on Thursday, and boy were they were right. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of PG Markelle Fultz, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

The losses put the Warriors at 9-34 and Orlando at 20-22. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Orlando has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Magic are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.