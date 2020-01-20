How to watch Warriors vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Warriors vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Golden State
Current Records: Orlando 20-22; Golden State 9-34
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors may be playing at home again on Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point loss. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is limping into the contest on a ten-game losing streak.
The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-131. Golden State lost to Denver 134-131. Golden State was up 62-45 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Orlando on Thursday, and boy were they were right. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of PG Markelle Fultz, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.
The losses put the Warriors at 9-34 and Orlando at 20-22. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Orlando has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Magic are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Orlando 100 vs. Golden State 96
- Feb 28, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 26, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 01, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 13, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Orlando 100
- Mar 16, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 22, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Golden State 119 vs. Orlando 113
- Feb 25, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Orlando 114
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Lakers' Davis questionable vs. Celtics
Davis has missed almost two weeks of action after taking a scary fall against the Knicks
-
Curry reportedly targeting March return
Curry has missed 40 games so far this season after suffering a broken hand in October
-
Report: O'Neale inks extension with Jazz
O'Neale has been averaging career highs across the board for the Jazz this season
-
Curry praises Thompson's impact
The Splash Brothers have been together since 2011, and they complement each other perfectly
-
Pacers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Pacers vs. Nuggets matchup 10,000 times.
-
Heat vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Spurs vs. Heat matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers make statement in win vs. Houston
The Lakers and Rockets battled it out in what could be a playoff preview
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset