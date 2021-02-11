Who's Playing

Orlando @ Golden State

Current Records: Orlando 9-16; Golden State 13-12

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 2-8 against the Golden State Warriors since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Magic are on the road again Thursday and play against Golden State at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Chase Center. Golden State should still be feeling good after a big win, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.

Orlando came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, falling 106-97. Orlando's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 50-50 at the half for Golden State and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, but the Warriors stepped up in the second half for a cozy 114-91 victory. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who had 32 points. The matchup made it Chef Curry's third in a row with at least 32 points.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Orlando is now 9-16 while Golden State sits at 13-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Golden State is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Warriors in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Orlando.