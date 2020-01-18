How to watch Warriors vs. Magic: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Golden State

Current Records: Orlando 20-22; Golden State 9-34

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their ten-game losing streak.

The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-131. The Warriors lost to Denver 134-131. Golden State was up 62-45 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Orlando on Thursday, and boy were they were right. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of PG Markelle Fultz, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting and four turnovers.

The Warriors are now 9-34 while Orlando sits at 20-22. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.