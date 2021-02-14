Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Golden State

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-12; Golden State 14-12

What to Know

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.48 points per game. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 104-94 this past Wednesday. The squad ran away with 62 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 35 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Orlando Magic this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 win. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and shot 10-for-19 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points, five assists and eight rebounds. Chef Curry's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.

Brooklyn took their matchup against the Warriors in the teams' previous meeting last December by a conclusive 125-99 score. Will the Nets repeat their success, or does Golden State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.

Dec 22, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Golden State 99

Feb 05, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Golden State 88

Nov 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Brooklyn 100

Oct 28, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Brooklyn 114

Mar 06, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 101

Nov 19, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Brooklyn 111

Feb 25, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Brooklyn 95

Dec 22, 2016 - Golden State 117 vs. Brooklyn 101

Dec 06, 2015 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 98

Nov 14, 2015 - Golden State 107 vs. Brooklyn 99

Injury Report for Golden State

Alen Smailagic: Out (Knee)

Kevon Looney: Out (Ankle)

James Wiseman: Out (Wrist)

Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Brooklyn