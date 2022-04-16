Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 48-34; Golden State 53-29

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET April 16 at Chase Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Denver now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Nuggets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 146-141. Denver was up 108-95 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center DeMarcus Cousins, who had 17 points and five assists along with nine rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, everything went Golden State's way against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday as they made off with a 128-107 victory. With Golden State ahead 68-48 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points. The game made it Thompson's third in a row with at least 33 points. Thompson's points were the most he has had all year.

Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder March 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-107. In other words, don't count the Warriors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $160.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Denver.