Who's Playing
Denver @ Golden State
Current Records: Denver 48-34; Golden State 53-29
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET April 16 at Chase Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Denver now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Nuggets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 146-141. Denver was up 108-95 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center DeMarcus Cousins, who had 17 points and five assists along with nine rebounds, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, everything went Golden State's way against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday as they made off with a 128-107 victory. With Golden State ahead 68-48 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points. The game made it Thompson's third in a row with at least 33 points. Thompson's points were the most he has had all year.
Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder March 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-107. In other words, don't count the Warriors out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $160.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Denver.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124
- Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116
- Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86
- Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104