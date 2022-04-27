Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 1-3; Golden State 3-1

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 27 at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.

The Nuggets are hoping for another win. They snuck past Golden State with a 126-121 victory on Sunday. Center Nikola Jokic was the offensive standout of the matchup for Denver, picking up 37 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder March 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-107. In other words, don't count Golden State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $172.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Denver.