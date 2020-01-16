How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Golden State
Current Records: Denver 28-12; Golden State 9-33
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors head home again on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is limping into the game on a nine-game losing streak.
One thing holding the Warriors back was the mediocre play of SG D'Angelo Russell, who did not have his best game; he played for 34 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting and six turnovers.
Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 100-86. PF Michael Porter Jr. (19 points) was the top scorer for Denver.
Golden State is now 9-33 while Denver sits at 28-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Nuggets enter the contest with only 104.9 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. The Warriors might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.97
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.
- Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104
