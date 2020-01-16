How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 28-12; Golden State 9-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors head home again on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is limping into the game on a nine-game losing streak.

One thing holding the Warriors back was the mediocre play of SG D'Angelo Russell, who did not have his best game; he played for 34 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting and six turnovers.

Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 100-86. PF Michael Porter Jr. (19 points) was the top scorer for Denver.

Golden State is now 9-33 while Denver sits at 28-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Nuggets enter the contest with only 104.9 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. The Warriors might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.97

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.