How to watch Warriors vs. Pacers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Warriors vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Golden State
Current Records: Indiana 29-16; Golden State 10-36
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers are 2-6 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Indiana will take on Golden State on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Pacers don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Pacers made easy work of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and carried off a 112-87 win. C Domantas Sabonis was the offensive standout of the game for the Pacers, posting a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Sabonis had trouble finding his footing against the Utah Jazz on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 129-96, which was the final score in Golden State's tilt against Utah on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by SG D'Angelo Russell, who had 26 points.
Indiana's victory brought them up to 29-16 while Golden State's defeat pulled them down to 10-36. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pacers enter the contest with 47.30% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Indiana's 4.50% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.50
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won six out of their last eight games against Indiana.
- Mar 21, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 28, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 05, 2018 - Indiana 126 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 27, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Golden State 81
- Dec 05, 2016 - Golden State 142 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 21, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Indiana 83
- Jan 22, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Indiana 110
- Dec 08, 2015 - Golden State 131 vs. Indiana 123
