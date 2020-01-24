How to watch Warriors vs. Pacers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Golden State

Current Records: Indiana 29-16; Golden State 10-36

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers are 2-6 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Indiana will take on Golden State on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Pacers don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Pacers made easy work of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and carried off a 112-87 win. C Domantas Sabonis was the offensive standout of the game for the Pacers, posting a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Sabonis had trouble finding his footing against the Utah Jazz on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 129-96, which was the final score in Golden State's tilt against Utah on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by SG D'Angelo Russell, who had 26 points.

Indiana's victory brought them up to 29-16 while Golden State's defeat pulled them down to 10-36. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pacers enter the contest with 47.30% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Indiana's 4.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.50

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Golden State have won six out of their last eight games against Indiana.