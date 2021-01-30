Who's Playing
Detroit @ Golden State
Current Records: Detroit 5-14; Golden State 10-9
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will square off against the Golden State Warriors on the road at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center. Detroit should still be riding high after a win, while the Warriors will be looking to regain their footing.
The Pistons strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 107-92. Detroit relied on the efforts of power forward Blake Griffin, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six assists, and center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Plumlee has had at least ten rebounds. Plumlee's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have to be hurting after a devastating 114-93 loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; Oubre Jr. finished with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Pistons' victory brought them up to 5-14 while Golden State's defeat pulled them down to 10-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit enters the contest with 21.7 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Warriors are even better: they come into the game boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.8. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won six out of their last ten games against Detroit.
