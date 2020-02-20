How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston @ Golden State

Current Records: Houston 34-20; Golden State 12-43

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.17 points per game.

Houston strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare last week, taking the game 116-105. Shooting guard James Harden continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-16 from downtown and finishing with 42 points, seven assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 112-106 to the Phoenix Suns. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who had 27 points and five assists along with four blocks.

The Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Warriors when they played the last time the two teams met in last December, losing 116-104. A big part of Houston's success was The Beard, so Golden State will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Houston.