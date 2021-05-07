Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Golden State

Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-45; Golden State 33-33

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.2 points per matchup.

Oklahoma City was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 103-99 to the Sacramento Kings. Small forward Luguentz Dort wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Dort finished with ten points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 108-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 8-for-20 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and nine rebounds. Chef Curry's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Oklahoma City have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.50 point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. If the Warriors want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Thunder's small forward Gabriel Deck, who had 16 points, and power forward Darius Bazley, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.

Apr 14, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Oklahoma City 109

Nov 25, 2019 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Golden State 97

Nov 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Golden State 108

Oct 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Golden State 92

Mar 16, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 88

Nov 21, 2018 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Golden State 95

Oct 16, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Apr 03, 2018 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 107

Feb 24, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Oklahoma City 80

Feb 06, 2018 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Golden State 105

Nov 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 91

Mar 20, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Feb 11, 2017 - Golden State 130 vs. Oklahoma City 114

Jan 18, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Nov 03, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Oklahoma City 96

May 30, 2016 - Golden State 96 vs. Oklahoma City 88

May 28, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 101

May 26, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Oklahoma City 111

May 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Golden State 94

May 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Golden State 105

May 18, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 91

May 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 102

Mar 03, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 106

Feb 27, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 118

Feb 06, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Oklahoma City 108

Injury Report for Golden State

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City