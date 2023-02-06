Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Golden State

Current Records: Oklahoma City 25-27; Golden State 27-26

What to Know

This Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.9 points per matchup. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Oklahoma City has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Golden State and is hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 25 of 2019.

If there were any doubts why the Thunder were heavy favorites Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Houston Rockets 153-121 at home. With Oklahoma City ahead 79-53 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on fire, picking up 42 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Golden State beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-113 this past Saturday. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and had 21 points and seven assists along with six boards.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 25-27 and the Warriors to 27-26. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 22 out of their last 31 games against Oklahoma City.