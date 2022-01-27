Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Golden State

Current Records: Minnesota 24-23; Golden State 35-13

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will play host again and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Thursday. Golden State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

A well-balanced attack led the Warriors over the Dallas Mavericks every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. The Dubs put a hurting on Dallas at home to the tune of 130-92. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established a 97-78 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was power forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had 22 points along with five rebounds. Kuminga hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, things were close when Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers clashed on Tuesday, but Minnesota ultimately edged out the opposition 109-107. Having forecasted a close win for Minnesota, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 40 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks.

The Warriors suffered a grim 119-99 defeat to the Timberwolves in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can the Dubs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.