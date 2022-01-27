Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Golden State
Current Records: Minnesota 24-23; Golden State 35-13
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will play host again and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Thursday. Golden State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
A well-balanced attack led the Warriors over the Dallas Mavericks every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. The Dubs put a hurting on Dallas at home to the tune of 130-92. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established a 97-78 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was power forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had 22 points along with five rebounds. Kuminga hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, things were close when Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers clashed on Tuesday, but Minnesota ultimately edged out the opposition 109-107. Having forecasted a close win for Minnesota, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 40 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks.
The Warriors suffered a grim 119-99 defeat to the Timberwolves in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can the Dubs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 16, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 99
- Nov 10, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 110
- Apr 29, 2021 - Minnesota 126 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 27, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2021 - Golden State 130 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 02, 2020 - Minnesota 99 vs. Golden State 84
- Dec 23, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 08, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Golden State 119
- Mar 29, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 - Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 04, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 26, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 - Minnesota 124 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 21, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 12, 2015 - Golden State 129 vs. Minnesota 116