How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Golden State 1-5; Portland 3-3
Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; Portland 53-29
What to Know
Portland is 6-22 against Golden State since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Portland have insisted on making their last four contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.
The Trail Blazers needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 129-128. They got a solid performance out of G Damian Lillard, who shot 8 for 11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, nine assists and five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 93-87 to Charlotte. SG Damion Lee wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Golden State have won 22 out of their last 28 games against Portland.
- May 20, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Portland 117
- May 18, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 16, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Portland 111
- May 14, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Portland 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Golden State 107
- Dec 29, 2018 - Golden State 115 vs. Portland 105
- Dec 27, 2018 - Portland 110 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 23, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Portland 125 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 14, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 11, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 24, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 16, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 29, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 17, 2016 - Golden State 135 vs. Portland 90
- Nov 01, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Portland 104
- May 11, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 121
- May 09, 2016 - Golden State 132 vs. Portland 125
- May 07, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Golden State 108
- May 03, 2016 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 01, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Portland 106
- Apr 03, 2016 - Golden State 136 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 11, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 112
- Feb 19, 2016 - Portland 137 vs. Golden State 105
- Jan 08, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 108
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Dwight Howard can't miss this season
Howard is 19-of-24 from the field this season, good for 79.2 percent
-
Knicks' Fizdale slams load management
Barrett played 41 minutes on Sunday, and is fifth in the league in minutes per game
-
Tucker 'close' to signing shoe deal
Sneaker free agent P.J. Tucker continues to set the shoe game standard in the NBA
-
Collins needs shoulder surgery
Collins dislocated his shoulder while battling for a rebound in the fourth quarter against...
-
Top NBA DFS lineups, DK picks for Sunday
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Why Suns' strong start is no fluke
The Suns, owning the NBA's second-best net rating, are off to a 4-2 start behind improved play...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans