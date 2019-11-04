How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Golden State 1-5; Portland 3-3

Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; Portland 53-29

What to Know

Portland is 6-22 against Golden State since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Portland have insisted on making their last four contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The Trail Blazers needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 129-128. They got a solid performance out of G Damian Lillard, who shot 8 for 11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, nine assists and five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 93-87 to Charlotte. SG Damion Lee wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Golden State have won 22 out of their last 28 games against Portland.