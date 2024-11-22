Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Boston 12-3, Washington 2-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are crawling into this matchup hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while the Celtics will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Celtics had just enough and edged the Cavaliers out 120-117. That's two games straight that Boston has won by exactly three points.

The Celtics' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jayson Tatum, who shot 6-for-10 from long range and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds.

The Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 23.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 30.4.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Wizards on Monday and boy were they right. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 134-106 walloping at the hands of the Knicks. Washington was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 73-54.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.5 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 109.9. The only thing between the Celtics and another offensive beatdown is the Wizards. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went the Celtics' way against the Wizards when the teams last played back in October, as the Celtics made off with a 122-102 victory. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 15.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.