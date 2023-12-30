3rd Quarter Report

Down one at the end of the second quarter, the Nets now have the lead. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Wizards 86-84. The Nets took a big hit to their ego on Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 5-26 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-16, Washington 5-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.25

What to Know

The Nets are 8-2 against the Wizards since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Despite being away, the Nets are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Nets and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 244.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Brooklyn found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 144-122 punch to the gut against Milwaukee. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Bucks: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, the Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only posted 41 assists.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Their painful 132-102 defeat to Toronto might stick with them for a while.

Brooklyn has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-25.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 39.3 rebounds per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets took their win against the Wizards in their previous matchup on December 8th by a conclusive 124-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.