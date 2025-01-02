3rd Quarter Report

The Wizards are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 91-80.

The Wizards came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Chicago 15-18, Washington 5-25

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Despite being away, the Bulls are looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

On Monday, the Bulls needed a bit of extra time to put away the Hornets. They walked away with a 115-108 victory over Charlotte. The win made it back-to-back victories for Chicago.

The Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 27 assists in five consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Wizards managed to keep up with the Knicks until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Wizards as they lost 126-106 to the Knicks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Washington in their matchups with New York: they've now lost eight in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Wizards had strong showings from Jonas Valanciunas, who went 10 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon, who had 18 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. What's more, Valanciunas also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 15-18. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 5-25.

Everything went the Bulls' way against the Wizards in their previous meeting back in November of 2024, as the Bulls made off with a 127-108 victory. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.