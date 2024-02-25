Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Cleveland 36-19, Washington 9-47

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Wizards are heading back home. They and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Wizards and the Thunder didn't disappoint and broke past the 242.5 point over/under on Friday. Washington was completely outmatched by the Thunder on the road and fell 147-106. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Thunder: they've now lost four in a row.

The Wizards struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Cavaliers last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 104-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia. That's two games in a row now that the Cavaliers have lost by exactly seven points.

Washington has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 16 of their last 18 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-47 record this season. As for Cleveland, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 36-19.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Wizards must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they're up against. This contest will be their 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-8 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a big 12-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.