Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Cleveland 32-16, Washington 9-40

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Cavaliers will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Even though the Cavaliers have not done well against the Kings recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Cleveland put the hurt on the Kings with a sharp 136-110 win. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.5% better than the opposition, as the Cavaliers' was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Donovan Mitchell, who scored 29 points along with five assists and two steals. Mitchell has been hot recently, having posted 25 or more points the last six times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Strus, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Wizards and boy were they right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 140-112 to Phoenix on Sunday. The Wizards were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 79-58.

Cleveland's win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 32-16. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.1 points per game. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 9-40.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers took their victory against the Wizards when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 114-90. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.