Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Detroit 6-8, Washington 2-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

What to Know

The Pistons are 2-8 against the Wizards since February of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Detroit Pistons will be staying on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Pistons will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Pistons are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 225, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past the Raptors with a 99-95 victory on Friday.

The Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 129-117 to the Hawks. Washington was up 34-20 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Alex Sarr, who scored 20 points plus seven rebounds and four steals.

Detroit's win bumped their record up to 6-8. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.

Looking ahead, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.

The Pistons beat the Wizards 96-87 in their previous matchup back in March. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.