3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets and the Wizards have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. The Rockets have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 97-79.

If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-12 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 6-28 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Houston 23-12, Washington 6-27

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. If the odds can be believed, the Rockets are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat the Lakers 119-115.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Rockets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Green, who posted 33 points plus six rebounds. Green is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

The Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Lakers only pulled down ten.

Meanwhile, the Wizards traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a 110-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pelicans on Sunday. That's two games in a row now that Washington has lost by exactly 12 points.

Houston's win bumped their record up to 23-12. As for Washington, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-27.

The Rockets strolled past the Wizards when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a score of 107-92. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rockets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

Houston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.