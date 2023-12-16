3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Wizards after losing six in a row. They are way out in front with a 108-87 lead over the Pacers. The Wizards took a big hit to their ego on Wednesday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Wizards came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Indiana 13-9, Washington 3-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.99

What to Know

The Pacers and the Wizards are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2021, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 15th at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 258.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Indiana took a hard 140-126 fall against Milwaukee.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They suffered a grim 142-122 defeat to New Orleans. The Wizards got off to an early lead (up 15 with 7:01 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Kyle Kuzma put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with seven rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 13-9. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 15 of their last 16 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-20 record this season.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 50.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've made 48.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers took their victory against the Wizards when the teams last played back in October by a conclusive 143-120. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana is a big 8.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 259.5 points.

Series History

Washington and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Oct 25, 2023 - Indiana 143 vs. Washington 120

Feb 11, 2023 - Washington 127 vs. Indiana 113

Dec 09, 2022 - Indiana 121 vs. Washington 111

Oct 28, 2022 - Indiana 127 vs. Washington 117

Oct 19, 2022 - Washington 114 vs. Indiana 107

Mar 06, 2022 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 123

Feb 16, 2022 - Indiana 113 vs. Washington 108

Dec 06, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Washington 110

Oct 22, 2021 - Washington 135 vs. Indiana 134

May 20, 2021 - Washington 142 vs. Indiana 115

Injury Report for the Wizards

Delon Wright: out (Knee)

Landry Shamet: out (Ribs)

Eugene Omoruyi: questionable (Concussion)

Ryan Rollins: out (Knee)

Johnny Davis: out (Calf)

Injury Report for the Pacers