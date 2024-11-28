Halftime Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 58-44.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 2-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Los Angeles 11-8, Washington 2-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Clippers will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Clippers are probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering the Celtics just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Monday. They suffered a painful 126-94 loss at the hands of Boston. Los Angeles was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 78-49.

The Clippers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Zubac is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last seven games he's played.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Celtics posted 33.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 12th straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 127-108 punch to the gut against the Bulls.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 2-14.

Everything went the Clippers' way against the Wizards in their previous matchup back in March, as the Clippers made off with a 140-115 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 10.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.