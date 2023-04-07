Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Miami 43-37; Washington 34-46

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The Heat are crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while they will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Thursday, Miami took their win against Philadelphia by a conclusive 129-101. With the Heat ahead 67-46 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of Tyler Herro, who earned 24 points, and Jimmy Butler, who earned 24 points along with 6 assists.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Heat had no trouble downtown and made an impressive 46.2% of their shots from deep. They are 8-2 when they're that accurate from downtown.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Wizards and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 236 over/under on Wednesday. Washington took a 134-116 bruising from Atlanta. The Wizards haven't found any success against the Hawks since February 28th, and that defeat made it three straight.

The Heat shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them as the 6.5-point favorites. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 19-38 against the spread when favored.

Odds

Miami are a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 218 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.