3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Wizards after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a 89-84 lead against the Bucks.

The Wizards came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Milwaukee 47-27, Washington 14-61

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Bucks are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 120.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, the Bucks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hawks, taking the game 122-113.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 16 rebounds. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Khris Middleton, who scored 21 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They fell 119-107 to the Heat.

Milwaukee's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 47-27. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 14-61.

The Bucks skirted past the Wizards 131-128 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.