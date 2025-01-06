Halftime Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 60-45.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-29 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 6-27 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: New Orleans 6-29, Washington 6-26

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Gulf Coast Sports

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. The Pelicans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses.

The Pelicans are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against the Wizards by a score of 132-120 on Friday. The victory was some much needed relief for New Orleans as it spelled an end to their 11-game losing streak.

CJ McCollum had a dynamite game for the Pelicans, going 10 for 16 from beyond the arc en route to 50 points. Those ten threes gave McCollum a new career-high.

The Pelicans were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 24 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 30.

New Orleans' win ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-29. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which is in line with their 6-26 record this season.

Looking forward, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 13-22, while Washington is 13-18.

Odds

New Orleans is a 4.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.