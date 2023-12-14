3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 110-93.

The Pelicans came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: New Orleans 13-11, Washington 3-19

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

The Pelicans and the Wizards are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards do have the home-court advantage, but the Pelicans are expected to win by seven points.

Last Monday, New Orleans strolled past Minnesota with points to spare, taking the game 121-107. The victory was just what the Pelicans needed coming off of a 133-89 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Zion Williamson, who scored 36 points along with five rebounds. Those 36 points set a new season-high mark for he.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against Philadelphia, falling 146-101. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 244.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

New Orleans' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.4 points per game. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-19 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans came up short against the Wizards when the teams last played back in January, falling 113-103. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 7-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pelicans slightly, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

Washington and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Jan 28, 2023 - Washington 113 vs. New Orleans 103

Jan 09, 2023 - New Orleans 132 vs. Washington 112

Nov 24, 2021 - New Orleans 127 vs. Washington 102

Nov 15, 2021 - Washington 105 vs. New Orleans 100

Apr 16, 2021 - Washington 117 vs. New Orleans 115

Jan 27, 2021 - New Orleans 124 vs. Washington 106

Aug 07, 2020 - New Orleans 118 vs. Washington 107

Nov 28, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Washington 104

Nov 24, 2018 - Washington 124 vs. New Orleans 114

Mar 09, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. New Orleans 97

Injury Report for the Wizards

Delon Wright: out (Knee)

Landry Shamet: out (Ribs)

Eugene Omoruyi: out (Concussion)

Ryan Rollins: out (Knee)

Johnny Davis: out (Calf)

Injury Report for the Pelicans