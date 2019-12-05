How to watch Wizards vs. 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Wizards vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Washington 6-13; Philadelphia 15-6
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.89 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington staggers into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Philadelphia skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Wizards had to settle for a 127-120 loss against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Bradley Beal, who had 42 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, winning 103-94.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 15-6 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Washington, Philadelphia rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115
- Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98
- Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113
- Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron explains missed travel call
LeBron picked the ball up, took a few steps, then started dribbling again like nothing happened
-
Morris injured by his one-year-old child
Morris injured his neck after being jumped on by his own traitorous toddler
-
Rockets vs. Raptors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Rockets vs. Raptors game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers prove Lakers can beat good teams
What's left to debate with this stellar Lakers team?
-
76ers' homecourt advantage will be key
Philadelphia started 10-0 at home for the second straight season
-
Rockets could protest missed Harden call
The Rockets had hoped that the NBA would take action independently, but are now likely to press...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans