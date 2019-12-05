How to watch Wizards vs. 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Washington 6-13; Philadelphia 15-6

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.89 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington staggers into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Philadelphia skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Wizards had to settle for a 127-120 loss against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Bradley Beal, who had 42 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, winning 103-94.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 15-6 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Washington, Philadelphia rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.