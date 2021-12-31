Through 3 Quarters
The Washington Wizards were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Wizards lead 91-74.
Washington has been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who has 27 points and nine assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Anthony Gill's foul situation as he currently sits at five.
Cleveland has been relying on power forward Kevin Love, who has 20 points in addition to eight rebounds, and power forward Evan Mobley, who has 21 points along with five boards.
If the game were over at this point, it would be the Cavaliers' worst margin of defeat yet this year.
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Washington
Current Records: Cleveland 20-14; Washington 17-17
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Washington Wizards. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
It looks like the Cavaliers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They fell just short of the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 108-104. Cleveland was up 39-20 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard Ricky Rubio, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, falling 119-112. The losing side was boosted by point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards.
The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 16-6 against the spread when expected to lose.
Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with Washington on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 116-101. Will Cleveland repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.81
Odds
The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wizards, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Washington.
Injury Report for Washington
- Davis Bertans: Out (Illness)
- Montrezl Harrell: Out (Covid-19)
- Aaron Holiday: Out (Covid-19)
- Raul Neto: Out (Covid-19)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: Out (Covid-19)
- Thomas Bryant: Out (Covid-19)
- Rui Hachimura: Out (Covid-19)
Injury Report for Cleveland
- Cedi Osman: Out (Covid-19)
- Jarrett Allen: Out (Covid-19)
- Darius Garland: Out (Covid-19)
- Ricky Rubio: Out for the Season (Knee)
- Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)