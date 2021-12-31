Through 3 Quarters

The Washington Wizards were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Wizards lead 91-74.

Washington has been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who has 27 points and nine assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Anthony Gill's foul situation as he currently sits at five.

Cleveland has been relying on power forward Kevin Love, who has 20 points in addition to eight rebounds, and power forward Evan Mobley, who has 21 points along with five boards.

If the game were over at this point, it would be the Cavaliers' worst margin of defeat yet this year.

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Washington

Current Records: Cleveland 20-14; Washington 17-17

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Washington Wizards. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It looks like the Cavaliers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They fell just short of the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 108-104. Cleveland was up 39-20 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard Ricky Rubio, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, falling 119-112. The losing side was boosted by point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 16-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with Washington on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 116-101. Will Cleveland repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.81

Odds

The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wizards, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Washington.

Dec 03, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101

Nov 10, 2021 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 94

May 14, 2021 - Washington 120 vs. Cleveland 105

Apr 30, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Cleveland 93

Apr 25, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 110

Feb 21, 2020 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 108

Jan 23, 2020 - Washington 124 vs. Cleveland 112

Nov 08, 2019 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 100

Feb 08, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 106

Jan 29, 2019 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 113

Dec 08, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101

Nov 14, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 95

Apr 05, 2018 - Cleveland 119 vs. Washington 115

Feb 22, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 103

Dec 17, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Washington 99

Nov 03, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Washington 122

Mar 25, 2017 - Washington 127 vs. Cleveland 115

Feb 06, 2017 - Cleveland 140 vs. Washington 135

Nov 11, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Washington 94

Mar 04, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Washington 83

Feb 28, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Cleveland 99

Jan 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Washington 115

Dec 01, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 85

Injury Report for Washington

Davis Bertans: Out (Illness)

Montrezl Harrell: Out (Covid-19)

Aaron Holiday: Out (Covid-19)

Raul Neto: Out (Covid-19)

Spencer Dinwiddie: Out (Covid-19)

Thomas Bryant: Out (Covid-19)

Rui Hachimura: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Cleveland