Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Washington
Current Records: Atlanta 32-33; Washington 31-34
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.09 points per contest. They are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Capital One Arena. The Hawks won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
Atlanta was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 130-128 to the Miami Heat. Atlanta was up 43-30 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 23 points and eight assists, and point guard Trae Young, who had 25 points and seven assists.
Speaking of close games: on Tuesday Washington sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 119-117 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Detroit made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 32 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.
The Hawks are now 32-33 while the Wizards sit at 31-34. Washington is 17-13 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 18-14 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.70
Odds
The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Atlanta.
