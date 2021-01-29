Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Washington
Current Records: Atlanta 9-9; Washington 3-11
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Washington and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.43 points per matchup.
Washington ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans when they played on Wednesday, losing 124-106. Shooting guard Bradley Beal did his best for Washington, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and six dimes. Beal's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Atlanta fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-128. The game was a 55-55 toss-up at halftime, but Atlanta was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 assists, and small forward De'Andre Hunter, who had 21 points in addition to five boards.
The Wizards aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.
