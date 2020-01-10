How to watch Wizards vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Washington

Current Records: Atlanta 8-30; Washington 12-25

What to Know

On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.45 points per game. Atlanta and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 137-129 win from the last time they met last February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hawks came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, falling 122-115. The over/under? 237. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Washington took a serious blow against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, falling 123-89. PG Ish Smith wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington and finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Atlanta is now 8-30 while Washington sits at 12-25. The Hawks are 6-23 after losses this season, the Wizards 10-14.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Washington have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.