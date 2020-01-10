How to watch Wizards vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wizards vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Washington
Current Records: Atlanta 8-30; Washington 12-25
What to Know
On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.45 points per game. Atlanta and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 137-129 win from the last time they met last February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Hawks came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, falling 122-115. The over/under? 237. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Washington took a serious blow against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, falling 123-89. PG Ish Smith wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington and finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Atlanta is now 8-30 while Washington sits at 12-25. The Hawks are 6-23 after losses this season, the Wizards 10-14.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 04, 2019 - Atlanta 137 vs. Washington 129
- Jan 02, 2019 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 05, 2018 - Washington 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Apr 06, 2018 - Atlanta 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 27, 2018 - Washington 129 vs. Atlanta 104
- Dec 27, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 11, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 28, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 26, 2017 - Washington 103 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 24, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Washington 101
- Apr 22, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 19, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 16, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 22, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Atlanta 100
- Jan 27, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 04, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 27, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 13, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Atlanta 122 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 21, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 07, 2015 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Thunder give Westbrook tribute video
Even as a Rocket, Russell Westbrook is the most beloved player in Oklahoma City history
-
KD and Perk squabble on Twitter
Durant and Perkins were teammates in Oklahoma City, but held nothing back on Thursday
-
Report: Sixers eyeing trades for shooter
Spacing is always going to be at a premium alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid
-
Joel Embiid to have hand surgery Friday
Embiid, who suffered a nasty dislocated finger, will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks
-
LeBron takes All-Star Game voting lead
Here's a look at what changed in the second fan returns of the NBA All-Star Game voting
-
Top picks: Thunder spoils Russ's return
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...