How to watch Wizards vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Washington
Current Records: Miami 24-8; Washington 9-22
What to Know
The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.52 points per game before their game on Monday. Washington and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.42 points per game.
The Wizards came up short against the New York Knicks on Saturday, falling 107-100. SG Troy Brown Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington and finished with only nine points on 4-for-18 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 117-116 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami can attribute much of their success to SF Jimmy Butler, who had 25 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds.
The Wizards aren't expected to pull this one out (the Heat are favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with the Wizards against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.
Miami's win lifted them to 24-8 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 9-22. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBS Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Washington.
- Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. Miami 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Miami 129 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 91 vs. Washington 88
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Miami 87
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Washington 75
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Miami 103
