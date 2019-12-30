How to watch Wizards vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Washington

Current Records: Miami 24-8; Washington 9-22

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.52 points per game before their game on Monday. Washington and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.42 points per game.

The Wizards came up short against the New York Knicks on Saturday, falling 107-100. SG Troy Brown Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington and finished with only nine points on 4-for-18 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 117-116 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami can attribute much of their success to SF Jimmy Butler, who had 25 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds.

The Wizards aren't expected to pull this one out (the Heat are favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with the Wizards against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.

Miami's win lifted them to 24-8 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 9-22. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBS Sports Washington

NBS Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Miami have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Washington.